Police: Kentucky infant died of meth intoxication, mother charged with murder

A woman in Western Kentucky has been charged with murder after tests showed her 5-month-old son died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, according to Kentucky State Police.

Shaylynn Curtis, 28, of Trigg County was initially charged in the case with abuse of a corpse last October.

Police said at the time that Curtis’ son had died during the night for an unknown reason. She took him to a friend’s house, then drove back home, wrapped him in a blanket and put him in the attic, police said.

Curtis didn’t make an effort to call 9-1-1 or get help for the infant. Friends who were concerned about him called authorities.

An autopsy was conducted on the infant on Oct. 27, but the report was not finalized until Dec. 15, state police said in a news release.

The autopsy showed the infant died as a result of acute meth intoxication. Police did not release information on how the baby ingested the meth.

Police presented the finding to a grand jury, which indicted Curtis for murder on Jan. 14. She remains in jail.