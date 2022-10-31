Police in KCK identify man whose body was recovered from Kansas River on Saturday

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified the man whose body was recovered Saturday from the Kansas River.

Johnathon Devol, 20, was last seen on Oct. 16 below the 12th Street bridge in KCK near the Kansas River, according to Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

A body was recovered Saturday near the eastern banks of the river between Interstate 670 and Kansas Avenue, and identified as Devol, who was from Independence.

An initial autopsy indicates Devol’s death was accidental, Chartrand said.

Anyone with information may call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.