Police in Japan search for missing British woman Alice Hodgkinson

Police in Japan are searching for a British woman who has not been seen for almost a week, with her family describing her disappearance as “completely out of character”.

Alice Hodgkinson, 28, was reported missing after she failed to turn up for work at an English conversation school in Tokyo.

Hodgkinson, from Nottingham, has been working in Tokyo and living in Yokohama, 20 miles (30km) away, since arriving in Japan in March last year. She last turned up for work at Shane, part of a chain of language schools, on 1 July.

Her father, Stephen Hodgkinson, said he had last spoken to his daughter on 30 June.

“We would hear from her pretty regularly and catch up on Skype, but the first I heard that something was wrong was when the manager of her school called to say that she had missed work for a few days and that they were concerned about her wellbeing,” he told the Telegraph.

“I last spoke to her on the day before she disappeared and there was no indication that anything was wrong. She had sent me a Father’s Day present and an email and I wanted to thank her.”

Police reportedly visited Hodgkinson’s Yokohama apartment and broke down the door. They said they had found a note but have refused to reveal what it said or if it had any connection with her disappearance.

The family were being assisted by Nottinghamshire police, Interpol and the British embassy in Tokyo.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are in contact with local authorities in Japan regarding a missing British woman. Consular staff are in touch with her family in the UK.”

Hodgkinson’s brother, Peter, said in a Facebook post on Monday: “I know that the police went round to her home again today so the investigation is continuing. We have Nottinghamshire police setting up a link with the police in Japan over Interpol to deliver news and information to us, but this does take a few days to get setup.”

Friends and colleagues in Japan have distributed fliers in Japanese and English in locations in Yokohama and Tokyo and appealed for information on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kanagawa prefectural police headquarters on (+81) 045 211 1212.