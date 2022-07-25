Police issue emergency alert reporting multiple shootings in Langley, B.C.

An emergency alert for multiple shootings in Langley, B.C., was sent to residents at 6:19 a.m. PT. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP have issued an emergency alert warning residents about multiple shootings in Langley, B.C., on Monday morning.

The alert said there are "multiple shooting scenes" in the downtown core of the City of Langley and one "incident" in the neighbouring Township of Langley, and includes a description of a suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair who is wearing brown Carhartt coveralls as well as a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve.

The alert said he is connected to a white car, but did not say whether police have identified a make or model.

RCMP have confirmed with CBC News that the alert was authentic.

More to come.