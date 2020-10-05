Police arrest 10 people after four drug-related deaths in north-east England

Police have arrested 10 people after four drug-related deaths – including three Newcastle students – in north-east England over the weekend.

Investigations were launched over the deaths of two 18-year-old Newcastle University students believed to have taken ketamine at the same accommodation, as well as a 21-year-old Northumbria University student and an 18-year-old in Washington who had reportedly taken MDMA.

Northumbria police said officers had carried out searches with sniffer dogs at student accommodation in collaboration with Newcastle University while further patrols would be carried out on Monday.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and postmortems are due to take place.

The first death occurred shortly after 6am on Saturday, when emergency services were called to student halls on Richardson Road. The 18-year-old female Newcastle University student, who had reportedly taken an unspecified quantity of ketamine, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was arrested by Northumbria police on suspicion of supplying a Class B drug and has since been released on police bail.

Just before 3.50pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to a report of a cardiac arrest at a property on Coach Road Estate, Washington, where an 18-year-old had reportedly taken MDMA.

The man, who was not a university student, was pronounced dead a short time after. Seven people were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released under investigation.

On Sunday, emergency services were called to a report that a 21-year-old Northumbria University student had taken ill at an address on Melbourne Street in Newcastle after also taking MDMA at about 8.15am.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. A 20-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs but has since been released on police bail.

Later on Sunday, at about 1.10pm, police were called to the same student accommodation where the first woman had been found. Another 18-year-old female student had died at the scene, police said, while ketamine was believed to have been present at the address.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and has been released on police bail.

Ch Insp Steve Wykes said: “This weekend we have seen the tragic loss of four young lives and our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who have sadly died.

“Although our investigations are at an early stage and we continue to establish the circumstances around these tragedies, we want to reiterate our warning to people against taking drugs for recreational use.

A spokesperson for Newcastle city council said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the deaths of three young people in the city and one in Washington this weekend and send condolences to their families and friends.

“We are working alongside Northumbria police and the universities to understand exactly what has happened and whether drugs have been involved in these cases. The welfare and wellbeing of students impacted by these tragic events will be all our priority.

“There is no ‘safe’ recreational drug use – batches of drugs can vary in purity and strength, and mixing drugs with alcohol is a potentially lethal cocktail and further increases risk.”