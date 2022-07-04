Police investigate after 31 bodies, some in 'advanced stages of decomposition,' found at Indiana funeral home

Lucas Aulbach, Louisville Courier Journal
LOUISVILLE — Police in southern Indiana are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found at a funeral home in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Jeffersonville Police responded to the scene Friday night at Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, according to a statement from Maj. Isaac Parker. The department worked through the night and into the morning, he said, and located 31 bodies, "some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition," along with the post-cremation remains of 16 other people.

The Clark County Coroner's Office has taken custody of all decedents, Parker's release said, and is working with the police department to identify the remains. Anyone who had recently worked with Lankford Funeral Home is asked to reach out to the coroner's office.

Police were informed by another agency last week about the funeral home, Parker told The Courier-Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, in a brief interview Saturday.

He would not confirm whether any arrests had taken place, noting the Clark County Prosecutor's Office is "aware of the situation" and is working with police on the case.

Parker also would not confirm how many employees worked at the funeral home, or discuss conditions at the funeral home

Some bodies, Parker said, had been stored at the funeral home since March.

"We understand that this is going to be a situation where we're really going to need the assistance of these families," Parker added. "I'm sorry that they've already suffered a loss and now they're dealing with this situation. We ask anybody that has information to please reach out to us."

Randy Lankford, who is listed as the facility's owner, director and embalmer, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

Lankford Funeral Home is just across the Ohio River from Louisville. Phone calls to the facility on Saturday directed callers to a voicemail message with instructions on how to contact the Clark County Coroner's Office

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 31 bodies found at Indiana funeral home. Police are now investigating

