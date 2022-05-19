Police investigation into partygate concludes with 126 fines

Police have concluded their investigation into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall - resulting in a total of 126 fines.

The £460,000 probe into the partygate scandal, which has lasted nearly five months, saw the Metropolitan Police make referrals for fixed penalty notices - which have been or will be issued - in relation to events on eight dates from May 2020 to April 2021.

It has already been revealed that Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and chancellor Rishi Sunak have been fined once.

The PA news agency reported that the PM has not at this stage received notification of a further fixed penalty notice.

Sky News understands that Carrie Johnson has received confirmation from police that no further action will be taken against her.

Police said a team of 12 detectives had trawled through 345 documents including emails, door logs, diary entries and witness statements, 510 photographs and CCTV images and 204 questionnaires in what they described as a "careful and thorough" investigation.

The conclusion of the police investigation clears the way for civil servant Sue Gray's report into the parties to be published in full.

A source close to her team said the aim was to publish it as soon as possible, with next week likely.

Partygate has gripped Westminster and prompted calls from opposition parties as well as some Tory MPs for the prime minister to quit.

Mr Johnson also faces a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled the House of Commons about the parties.

Of those who have been referred for fines by the police, 53 were men and 73 were women, the force said, adding that some people received more than one.

The fines relate to events on: 20 May 2020, 18 June 2020, 19 June 2020, 13 November 2020, 17 December 2020, 18 December 2020, 14 January 2021 and 16 April 2021.

Scotland Yard originally said it would not investigate historic breaches of coronavirus rules, but changed its mind and launched an investigation in January of this year.

Sky News has contacted Downing Street for a response.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "Industrial scale rule breaking has taken place at the heart of Boris Johnson's Downing Street.

"We must now urgently see the Sue Gray report published in full. It's time for the prime minister to stop hiding.

"While the British people sacrificed so much, Boris Johnson's Downing Street broke the rules at record-breaking scale. Britain deserves better."