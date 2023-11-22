Police investigating whether driver’s diabetes a factor in Daylesford pub crash that killed five

Photograph: James Ross/AAP

Victoria police are investigating whether a driver’s diabetes was a factor in the fatal Daylesford pub crash that left five people dead, the coroner’s court has heard.

The driver of a white BMW SUV crashed through a busy beer garden in the regional town of Daylesford on 5 November, striking 10 people from three Melbourne families.

Det Sgt Peter Romanis, from Victoria police’s major collision investigation unit (MCIU), told a coronial hearing on Wednesday the investigation was still in its “infancy”.

Romanis said it was not possible to estimate how long it would take to determine if charges will be laid.

“MCIU investigators are investigating the extent to which the driver’s medical condition, being diabetes, was a factor in the collision,” he said.

Pratibha Sharma, 44, her daughter, Anvi, 9, and her 30-year-old partner, Jatin Kumar, also known as Jatin Chugh, died after the crash. Vivek Bhatia, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Vihaan, were also killed. Five people were injured.

Romanis said police were contacting about 140 witnesses as part of their investigation. He said the investigation would also consider the location of the seating area and any public safety issues.

Police interviewed the 66-year-old driver who was taken to hospital under police guard after the collision. He was released after being interviewed by police.

Police said the driver was breath tested and did not have alcohol in his system, and no charges have been laid.

The driver’s lawyer previously said his client was an insulin-dependent diabetic who required treatment for the condition at the scene of the tragedy.

Coroner Katherine Lorenz acknowledged the families of the deceased and those injured in the collision.

“It has been a terrible loss for your families, your communities, and indeed for the community as a whole,” she said.

“It’s a sad and tragic outcome of what was a very pleasant day out for those people.”

Lorenz said it would probably be a long proceeding but vowed to expedite the process as much as possible.

The court will wait for Victoria police to complete its investigation to determine if criminal charges were laid before an inquest is held.