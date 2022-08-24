Police Investigating ‘Swatting’ Call at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Georgia Home

Zachary Petrizzo
·2 min read
BRANDON BELL
BRANDON BELL

Local authorities in Rome, Georgia are investigating a “swatting” incident that occurred at the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene early Wednesday morning.

A police report obtained by The Daily Beast said the mysterious caller behind the “swatting,” a term used to describe when armed police are called erroneously to a house on purpose to a home to cause chaos, claimed “a male” had “been shot five times in a bathtub” at Greene’s residence.

Police arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. and found no one that had been shot.

“We then made the approach to the residence, still unsure of exactly what had transpired or what was still in process,” the local police department wrote in their report. “After several minutes, we were met at the door by the victim.”

The report further stated that after authorities cleared Greene’s home, the alleged swatter called back into the police station.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Heckled as She Basks Outside the Supreme Court

The unknown suspect, who identified themselves as a user of the web forum Kiwi Farms with the username “AltisticRight,” utilized a “computer-generated voice” to claim responsibility.

The unidentified caller claimed to be upset with Greene’s “stance on trans-gender youth rights,” an apparent reference to her history of trolling colleagues and strangers alike on the issue of transgender rights.

But the caller’s mention of Kiwi Farms suggests their statements shouldn’t be taken at face value. The site is a haven for users devoted to stalking and terrorizing their targets, as well as spreading general trolling and chaos. This month, the site’s users have been accused of repeatedly swatting a trans woman who streams on the video game website Twitch.

Neither numbers listed out on the police report nor Greene's office returned The Daily Beast's request for comment.

“I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County,” the far-right lawmaker tweeted on Wednesday morning. Rome police added in a statement to The Daily Beast: “The Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Capital Police on this investigation.”

Additional reporting by Will Sommer

