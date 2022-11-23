Police investigating suspicious fire at home of friendlyjordies

Police have established a crime scene after a suspicious fire at the Sydney home of YouTube comedian Jordan Shanks-Markovina this morning.

Better known as friendlyjordies, the YouTuber, who made a name for himself for his political commentary – as well as a high-profile legal case against John Barilaro, a former New South Wales deputy premier – was not harmed during the fire.

In a statement, Shanks-Markovina’s lawyers claimed that his home in Bondi in Sydney’s eastern suburbs had been “firebombed” and hoped that police would dedicate “every resource possible” to investigate what happened.

“He is safe,” they confirmed in the statement.

Fire crews arrived at the home at about 12.20am and “found the veranda of the house well alight”, police said. The home and a neighbouring property suffered “significant damage”.

In a statement, police said officers were investigating links to another fire at the same home last week, on 17 November.

“The house, while occupied, was vacant at the time of the fire,” a spokesperson said.

“Adjoining houses were cleared by police as a precaution and there were no reports of injuries.

“Police have established a crime scene and the fire area will be subject of an examination by specialist officers.”