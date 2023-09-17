Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman who was dropped off at hospital

The death of a woman who was dropped off at the hospital with extensive injuries is suspicious, police said in a statement. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Calgary Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death of a woman who was dropped off at a hospital suffering from extensive injuries.

The woman was dropped off at Foothills Medical Centre on Friday night. She died a day later due to those injuries.

The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is following up with the people who dropped her off at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Police are asking people who may have information about the incident to contact them.