Police investigating suspicious death after car fire in London

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., say they are investigating a suspicious death.

Investigators say it began Saturday evening with a report that came in just before 9 p.m. of a vehicle on fire on Manning Drive.

They say further investigation revealed a deceased person at the scene.

No information regarding the person's identity or cause of death was immediately released.

The case has been turned over to members of the London Police Service Major Crime Section, who are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

The Regional Coroner’s Office and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office are also involved in the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press