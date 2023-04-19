Police investigating shooting threat at southwest Charlotte middle school

Police are investigating a shooting threat Southwest Middle School received Wednesday, the district confirmed to The Charlotte Observer.

In a message to families, Principal Merita Little said the threat involved a possible school shooting on Thursday.

“Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately,” Little wrote. “If you have any information in regard to this threat please contact law enforcement.”

Susan Vernon-Devlin, a CMS spokesperson, said school will be held in person Thursday.

Little said all incidents of threats or school disruptions are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences, including legal action.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” she said.

An eighth-grade student was arrested after posting a mass shooting threat to Instagram against Southwest Middle in September.

Staff at the school in the Steele Creek area shared the September post with a school resource officer. Police tracked the account to a 14-year-old student, who cannot be identified by North Carolina law because they are under 18.