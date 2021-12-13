Police investigating shooting in North Sacramento that injured one man

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in North Sacramento that sent one man to the hospital.

Officer Ryan Woo, a department spokesman, said officers were called out to the area of El Camino Avenue and Erickson Street about 1:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Woo said the man was conscious and speaking with officers.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and information on any potential suspects was not available.

Woo said that officers were still at the scene of the shooting as of 4:15 p.m.