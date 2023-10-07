Police investigating Saturday shooting death in downtown Belleville

Someone was found shot to death in downtown Belleville on Saturday afternoon, according to city police.

Around noon, officers were sent to 1st and West B Street in response to a report of multiple shots fired, police stated in a release on the department’s Facebook page. They found someone who had been shot multiple times, the release states. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this point in the investigation, Detectives do not believe this incident was in any way related to the Chili Cook-off, nor do police believe anyone at the Cook-off is in immediate danger,” the release states.

The shooting happened just blocks from the site of the Belleville Chili Cook-off, which is taking place Friday and Saturday at Public Square and along East Main Street.

No other information was released.