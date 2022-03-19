Police investigating robbery of mail carrier in Columbia neighborhood

Two people held up a United State’s Postal Service mail carrier Thursday in a Columbia neighborhood, according to police.

The armed robbery happened on the 1600 block of Hollywood Circle. That’s in the Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhood, which borders parts of the University of South Carolina campus.

The mail carrier wasn’t injured, a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said. The two robbers stole keys from the mail carrier.

Tips or information about the robbery can be submitted to midlandscrimestoppers.com or 888-274-6372.