Police investigating if PCSO Julia James was murdered by stranger

Kent PCSO found dead in Canterbury village Snowdown named as Julia James (Handout)

Detectives fear a random attacker may be behind the murder of a police community support officer whose body was found near the woods in Kent.

Murder cops are investigating whether Julia James, 53, was killed by a stranger while walking her dog near her home in the tiny hamlet of Snowdown, Kent.

Kent Police told the Evening Standard the force continues to investigate the circumstances around Ms James’s death and that this would be one possible line of enquiry.

The much-loved PCSO, who lived with her husband, had been commended for bravery during her almost 15 years working for the police.

Her body was found on a path in Akholt Wood at around 4pm on Tuesday with her Jack Russell terrier beside her.

Police refused to confirm whether she was on duty but neighbours said she had been working from home and when she finished for the day she had taken her dog for a walk, The Times reported on Thursday.

Local resident John Miller, 72, described her family as “very close” and said what happened was a “hell of a loss.”

Ms James’ ex Wayne Davis, 62, revealed how their son Patrick, 23, broke the devastating news of her death to the family after they heard a woman had lost her life.

Aerial view of the scene near Akholt Wood in Snowdown, Kent, where the body of PCSO Julia James was foundPA

He told The Sun: “Then a bit later, the phone rang and he said, ‘dad, it’s mum’. He was crying and crying.”

Being a PCSO was “a way of life” for Ms James, according to her former partner who believed she was working as a domestic violence officer at Canterbury Police Station.

He described the location of her death as “odd” and added: “For something like that to happen, in the middle of nowhere, you don’t know whether it’s just random.”

Neighbour Sean Simmonds, 57, told the newspaper he believes he is the last person to have seen Ms James alive.

A murder probe has been launched following the death of the 53-year-oldPA

The paramedic said he was polishing his car on the driveway when he spotted Ms James walking past with her dog but never saw her return.

Ms James’s death was originally viewed as “suspicious” but Kent Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that a murder investigation is now underway.

Story continues

The hamlet of Snowdown, near Dover, features around 54 houses and was one of the four chief collieries of the Kent coalfield, which closed in 1987.

Police have been searching the area in Snowdown, Kent, where the PCSO’s body was discovered on TuesdayPA

Officers were seen around the quiet cluster of homes while officers stood near a white tent in a field nearby.

Home Secretary Priti Patel expressed her “sincere condolences” to Ms James’ colleagues, family and friends.

In Snowdown, a police officer was standing guard outside the home where Ms James is believed to have lived, while another officer was seen in the garden.

PA

Retired London police officer Norman Brennan tweeted: “I can finally state that a Kent Police PCSO has been murdered in Aylesham Kent. I’ve been following this matter since last night.

“The officer was walking her dogs locally where she was attacked, her body found 4pm. There has been a massive police presence at scene.”

Police urged the public to be vigilant and are still asking anyone with information to come forward as they investigate the death of their colleague.

Read More

US ‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty in 1970s cold-case murders

Boy, 14, charged with murder of Connor Dockerty

First picture of father-of-two ‘mown down’ in M&S car park fight