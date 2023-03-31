Police investigating multiple hammer attacks on London businesses arrest man

Flat Earth Pizza in Bethnal Green has been targeted three times in the last six months (Sarah Brading)

Police investigating multiple hammer attacks on businesses in east London have arrested a man.

Windows have been smashed at a number of shops and eateries across Hackney and Tower Hamlets, in a bizarre string of attacks that has spanned several months.

East London business owners earlier this week told the Standard how they had been left facing bills of thousands of pounds and had suffered a drop in customers following the attacks, which have scared staff.

Scotland Yard said it was investiagting incidents “across London”.

It confirmed on Friday a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The man has been arrested regarding two incidents that took place on the Isle of Dogs.

Acting Chief Inspector Dave Hodges said: “In response to a number of criminal damages which have happened across London an investigation is underway, which involves officers from a number of boroughs as well as the City of London Police.

“I understand and acknowledge the personal and economic costs these incidents have had on their victims and can reassure you that the Metropolitan Police service is committed to bringing all offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information relating to these incidents who has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1354/23MAR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.