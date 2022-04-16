Police investigating after man killed in homicide in Halifax early Saturday morning

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax say a man is dead following a homicide early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons call at about 1:30 a.m.

They say officers located a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say investigators remain on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press