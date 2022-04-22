Police investigating Fort Worth shooting that left man in critical condition

Police in Fort Worth are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Thursday and sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Berry Street and Evans Avenue.

A MedStar spokesman said the victim was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, but police said they don’t know what his condition is now.

Police did not announce any arrests or indicate if they have identified any suspects.