Police investigating fatal shooting near Ottawa airport Saturday night

OTTAWA — Two people are dead and several others injured following a shooting near the Ottawa International Airport.

Police were called to the Gibford Drive area near Hunt Club Road and Uplands Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims who were sent to hospital.

Police are not saying how many people were wounded or the extent of their injuries, however they have confirmed two fatalities.

No suspect details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press