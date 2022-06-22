Police investigating fatal shooting of East St. Louis man, 27

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East St. Louis Tuesday evening.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Deangelo T. Johnson, 27, of East St. Louis. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1500 block of Baker at 7:55 p.m., Dye said.

East St. Louis Assistant Chief of Police Ranadore Foggs said police received a call reporting a man had been shot at 7:20 p.m. East St. Louis and Illinois State Police responded, as did emergency medical responders.

Foggs said no further information is available pending the ongoing investigation.