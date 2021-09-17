Police investigating double homicide involving mother and child in Hinton, Alta.

RCMP in Hinton, Alta., are investigating the death of a mother and her child. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)

Hinton RCMP are investigating a double homicide involving a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old toddler.

RCMP said a report was filed Thursday evening about the missing woman and her child.

The pair were last seen in Hinton, Alta., a town about 285 kilometres west of Edmonton.

In a Friday news release, RCMP confirmed the bodies of both the mother and child have been located.

RCMP said its major crimes unit has arrested a 53-year-old man in Hinton in relation to the investigation. The suspect is currently in custody.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public.