Police investigating double homicide involving mother and child in Hinton, Alta.
Hinton RCMP are investigating a double homicide involving a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old toddler.
RCMP said a report was filed Thursday evening about the missing woman and her child.
The pair were last seen in Hinton, Alta., a town about 285 kilometres west of Edmonton.
In a Friday news release, RCMP confirmed the bodies of both the mother and child have been located.
RCMP said its major crimes unit has arrested a 53-year-old man in Hinton in relation to the investigation. The suspect is currently in custody.
RCMP said there is no risk to the public.