Police investigating after city's 2nd homicide of the year

A man died in Fredericton Saturday morning after being shot and taken to hospital, police say.

Alycia Bartlett, public information officer with the Fredericton Police Force, said the man was dropped off at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Police were called shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Bartlett couldn't say whether it was hospital staff or someone else who made the call to police.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shortly afterward, police located the vehicle that was used to take the man to the hospital.

As a result, several people were taken into custody, but Bartlett said as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday no arrests had been made and no one had been charged.

Police believe the victim was targeted and there's no risk to the public. His name and age have not been released.

As part of the investigation, police have cordoned off a property about a kilometre past the Fredericton landfill on Wilsey Road.

At least two city police cars and a forensic identification van were there Saturday afternoon, using a drone to fly over a dirt road and a wooded area.

This is the second homicide in the city this year.