Police investigate after woman dies outside Lethbridge supervised consumption site
Police are investigating after a woman died outside of Lethbridge's supervised consumption site.
At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to help EMS respond to a medical emergency in the parking lot of ARCHES at 1016 First Avenue South.
When police arrived, they were informed that a 33-year-old woman had died.
Police said no further information will be released until an autopsy is completed in Calgary.
