Police investigate after Toronto bus operator shot with BB gun; no injuries reported

TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service is investigating after a bus driver was shot with a BB gun.

Police say a TTC operator was waiting to take over a bus on Saturday evening shortly before 6:30 p.m. when they were shot.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects left in a black sedan and are described as male, white and possibly teenagers.

Transit users have been speaking out against proposed TTC service cuts they say could further put riders' safety at risk while violent incidents on subways and streetcars are on the rise.

The TTC recently proposed its 2023 operating budget with changes to address a $366-million budget shortfall.

It includes a 10-cent fare hike and running nine per cent less service this year compared to levels in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press

