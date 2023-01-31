Police investigate three rapes reported in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday

Police in Manhattan, Kansas were investigating three rapes reported in the college town on Saturday by women between the ages of 20 and 21.

The Riley County Police Department on Monday released its weekend report of criminal activity investigated by officers. It included two separate cases opened on Saturday evening and night in Manhattan, home to Kansas State University and roughly 120 miles west of Kansas City.

The first was made by a 21-year-old woman who told officers she was assaulted by an unknown man.

The second was jointly reported by two women, ages 20 and 21, who said they knew the identity of their attacker. Police as of Monday had a 32-year-old male suspect in that case.

Police were not disclosing further details of either case, citing “the nature” of the crimes, according to the crime report.