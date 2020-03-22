Police investigate suspicious house fire in Spryfield

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fire in Spryfield they consider suspicious after a neighbour reported hearing a noise and seeing a nearby house engulfed in flame.

At 1:14 a.m., Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency along with Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a fire at 32 Quartz Dr. in Halifax.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs said Sunday that neighbours had looked outside after hearing the noise. They saw the fire engulf the rear of the residence.

Neighboring residences were evacuated as firefighters extinguished the flames.

Chambers-Spriggs said there is no indication the blaze is connected to recent suspicious fires in downtown and south-end Halifax.

Although this fire was on the same street as the blaze last year where seven children in the Barho family were killed, Chambers-Spriggs said there's nothing to suggest the two incidents are related.

The scene was being held by police until it was evaluated by fire and police investigators later Sunday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire to call police, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

