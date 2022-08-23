Police investigate suspicious fire Investigation in Burlington

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a suspicious fire in Burlington.

On August 11, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm police and Burlington Fire were called to a commercial property on Sumach Drive. At the time of police arrival, several motorhomes (RVs) parked at the property were found to be on fire.

Burlington Fire were able to extinguish the flames quickly and no physical injuries were sustained as a result of the fire however damage is estimated to be in excess of $500,000.

The HRPS 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is now investigating with the assistance of the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information or video of the area in the hours leading up to the fire is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter