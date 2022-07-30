Police investigate suspicious death after man found in vehicle, Kansas City police say

Police in Kansas City are investigating a suspicious death reported Saturday morning near Independence Ave.

Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the 600 block of Cypress Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent trauma, Drake said.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can anonymously call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.