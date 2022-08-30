Police investigate suspicious death after man found unresponsive in Kansas City park

Police are investigating after someone found an unresponsive man Monday night in a Kansas City park.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to a park near the 200 block of Wabash Avenue on a medical call, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

The person, who was walking through the park, saw the man on the ground just off the road and called for an ambulance, Becchina said. Emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police officers called in detectives, who decided that, because the man’s injuries and cause of death were unknown, they would have homicide investigators conduct a suspicious death investigation, Becchina said.

Crime scene investigators and medical examiners will process the scene for evidence. Because the man was found in a public park, Becchina said investigators get one chance to accurately process the scene and are using all resources available to them at this time.

Police ask anyone who saw anything or has any information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.