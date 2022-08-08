Police investigate second fatal shooting reported Sunday in Kansas City

One person was killed in a homicide reported Sunday night in south Kansas City.

Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots just after 10 p.m. in the 9900 block of Walnut Street, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman. While officers were en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers located a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot and found a man who had been shot. Emergency medical crews declared him dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information, Foreman said.

This was the second homicide on Sunday in Kansas City. Just after noon, police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Garfield on a shooting. A man was located and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kansas City has suffered 98 homicides so far this year. At this time last year, 95 homicides had been recorded.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Walnut Street can anonymously call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.