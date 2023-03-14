Police investigate reports of shots fired in large crowd at Rose Park in Mansfield
Police are investigating reports of shots fired Monday night at Katherine Rose Memorial Park in Mansfield, where a large crowd had gathered.
No injuries have been reported.
Arlington and Grand Prairie police and the Tarrant and Johnson County sheriff’s office responded to assist Mansfield police in dispersing the crowd at the park, at 303 N. Walnut Creek Drive.
