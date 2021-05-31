Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

Jasmine Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, the son of former Conservative treasurer Lord Ashcroft (Alaia Belize/YouTube)

Police in Belize who arrested the daughter-in-law of billionaire Tory donor Lord Ashcroft over the death of an officer are said to be investigating whether the 38-year-old American suspect had been playing with the victim’s pistol before the fatal shooting.

Jasmine Hartin was found on a dock near where police superintendent Henry Jemmott was discovered dead early on Friday in the town of San Pedro, and has been held in custody over the weekend.

A police source said investigators were working on one theory that she had been playing with a pistol belonging to the 42-year-old victim while under the influence of alcohol, according to The Times.

Separately, the deceased officer's sister, Marie Jemmott Tzul, told the Daily Mail that Ms Hartin was due to be charged and would make her first court appearance within days. This has not been publicly confirmed by officials in Belize.

“I got a call, but they did not say what she was going to be charged with,” she reportedly told the paper.

The Independent contacted the Belize Police Department for comment.

Ms Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, son of Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and a major financial backer. He also holds Belizean citizenship and was once its representative before the United Nations.

In the initial news conference on Friday, Police Commissioner Chester Williams told local media a single gunshot was heard “and upon investigating, police found the female on a pier, and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing”.

”A firearm was also seen on the pier that has been retrieved and we have learned that the firearm belonged to the police and was assigned to Mr Jemmott,“ he said.

The incident ”seems rather personal and not an attack“, Mr Williams added. ”From what we know is that they are friends. From what we have been made to understand they were drinking. From investigation they were alone on the pier and yes they were both fully clothed.“

He claimed Ms Hartin had been “somewhat in an emotional state walking herself on the pier. We believe that she is to some extent affected by it”.

Additional reporting by AP