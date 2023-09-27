Police investigate mysterious death of flight attendant in US airport hotel room

Philadelphia Airport Marriott (Google Maps)

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a flight attendant was found dead in a city hotel room.

The 66-year-old was discovered in a room at a Marriott hotel at the city’s airport around 10.40pm on Monday, with “a cloth in her mouth”, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia police chief inspector Scott Small told American news outlet NBC10 they are investigating the death as “suspicious”.

The woman, who is described as Hispanic and reportedly worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines, has not been named.

Ch Insp Small told NBC10 there were no signs of forced entry to her room, and no weapons were recovered from the scene.

She was reportedly “on several medications” and her death was described as “sudden”.

An investigation is underway, but no arrests have yet been made.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to help determine the woman’s cause of death.

Philadelphia Police, Marriott, and American Airlines have been approached by the Standard for comment.