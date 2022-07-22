Police investigate killing in east Fort Worth; person shot to death, authorities say

A person was shot to death on Thursday night in east Fort Worth, police said.

The killing occurred about 8 p.m. in the 6300 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Fort Worth police did not say whether the person was a man or woman or was a child or adult.

Police did not immediately describe the circumstances of the killing or say whether a suspect was in custody.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name or age.

In March, a man who was an unintended victim was shot a block from Thursday’s killing as he stood in front of a dentist’s office, police said. The man was shot during an exchange of gunfire between two people driving vehicles. He survived.