Police investigate Jonny Hill’s alleged altercation with fan after Bath v Sale

Jonny Hill of Sale Sharks at the Recreation Ground on Saturday. The injured second row saw his teammates lose out to Bath in the Premiership playoff semi-final. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

A police investigation has been launched following an incident that left a supporter with a cut above his eye in an alleged altercation with Jonny Hill after Bath’s Premiership playoff win over Sale at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The 28-year-old supporter reported the incident to Avon and Somerset police, who confirmed that an investigation is under way. Hill, who plays for Sale but is sidelined through injury, was watching the match from near the press box alongside the Sharks’ coaches.

After the final whistle Hill was seen in a scuffle as he went down the stairs of the stand. The supporter complained of broken sunglasses and a cut above his eye.

“Officers are investigating after receiving a report of one man assaulting another at Bath Rugby grounds, in Spring Gardens Road, Bath, on Saturday 1 June,” Avon and Somerset police said. “One man received medical attention from a paramedic at the grounds and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident. If anyone witnessed the incident or have any footage, please contact us on 101 and quote reference 5224140921.”

On Saturday, Sale said they would be conducting their own investigation while the Rugby Football Union is speaking to the Sharks and Bath before deciding on its course of action. The supporter, who does not wish to be named, said after the incident: “I was sitting there, and he came down the stairs, grabbed me around the throat, snapped my sunglasses and cut the top of my eye.

“To be honest, all I want is a new pair of sunglasses. It is not football. I was sitting with my partner and all her family [Bath fans]. We were Worcester fans. I don’t want to make a big thing.”

Some Sale players came to Hill’s defence on social media, and said the full story remained unknown. The Sharks director of rugby, Alex Sanderson, said he did not see the incident but offered a defence of Hill’s character. “It is news to me, Jonny is not the aggressive type and I will answer those questions when I know [more],” he said. “He is not an overly aggressive, spiteful person.”