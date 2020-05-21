Police to investigate 'horrific' video of car driving more than 200mph

Police are to investigate a speeding driver after an anonymous clip from inside a car appeared to show them travelling at more than 200mph.

The minute-long footage surfaced online and shows the driver filming the speedometer and the road simultaneously while they drive down a motorway.

The driver accelerates from a starting speed of 65mph up to 201mph, quickly switching lanes and leaving other cars behind them.

It is unclear from the footage where exactly the driver was travelling, or when the incident occurred.

Police have said they believe it took place somewhere in Sussex.

Reacting to the clip on Twitter, Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Cox said: "Aware of this horrific driving. I have tasked some investigative work to see if we can identify the car involved and relevant location.

"Needless to say if we do we will seek the most robust action possible."

He later tweeted an update, saying: "Investigative research confirms this horrific driving took place within @sussex_police area.

"I have spoken with the @SussexRoadsPol leadership team and shared the information gained so far and offered continued support. We remain in contact."

It remains unclear when the incident took place, but traffic in the footage appears sparse.

Since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was introduced, road use has plummeted across the UK, meaning that motorways are far quieter than they usually would be.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.