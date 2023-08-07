Police: Man is killed during fight Sunday evening in Kansas City’s Crossroads

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide reported Sunday evening in the Crossroads, near downtown.

At about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the scene of a “cutting” on the bridge near the 2000 block of Main Street, Sgt. Jake Becchina, with the Kansas City Police Department, told media at the scene.

The witness who called police said it appeared two people got into a physical fight on the west sidewalk on the bridge over the railroad tracks when one of the people, who appeared to be a male, hit the other with an unknown object.

The victim, who Becchina said has been identified as a man, but whose name has not yet been released, was unresponsive when help arrived. He later died at the hospital.

At 8 p.m., police were still canvassing the area. Becchina said they’re hopeful that other witnesses and businesses with surveillance footage will come forward.

“It’s like any other Main Street. It’s busy,” he said.

The witness told police that the suspect walked away, heading north, before police arrived.

Streetcar service was temporarily suspended Sunday evening as police investigated the scene near the line. Main Street from East 20th Street to the bridge headed south to Union Station remained closed off by police tape as of 8 p.m.

“I don’t think it speaks to the general safety of the streetcar or the area around here,” Becchina said of the killing. “It does speak to good conflict resolution and avoiding any kind of physical confrontation.”