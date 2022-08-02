Police investigate homicide in downtown Kansas City

Officers responded to a reported homicide Tuesday morning in downtown Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

The killing occurred in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Further details were not immediately available.

The killing was the 94th homicide reported in Kansas City so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 91 killings. Last year became the second deadliest year on record, following a record 182 killings in 2020.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.