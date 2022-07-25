Two dead, two arrested in shooting that closed Whistler Blackcomb

WHISTLER, B.C. — RCMP say two people were killed in a brazen midday shooting that shut down the Whistler Blackcomb resort in British Columbia on Sunday.

The Mounties say in a statement that two people have been arrested in connection with the attack in the resort's village near Sundial Hotel at about 12:19 p.m.

They say one person died at the scene and the second succumbed to injuries at a local medical clinic.

Police say they don't know if the shooting and a recently discovered burned car are related, or whether there are links to an ongoing gang conflict.

British Columbia's anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, says it's aware of the shooting and will assist lead investigators at the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team as needed.

Sara Roston, a spokesperson for Whistler Blackcomb, says in an email that RCMP cleared the Whistler area of any imminent danger, but the resort was closed for the day out of respect for guests and those affected by the shooting.

Roston says staff resumed operations temporarily to allow guests to come down the mountain on chair lifts and gondolas and leave safely.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community," she says in the email.

RCMP say that although the attack happened "out in the open" in the village area, officers believe there is no ongoing risk to the public.

"I’m confident with the work done by our investigators that there remains no risk to community safety," Insp. Robert Dyskstra, officer in charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP, says in a statement.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team could not be reached for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press