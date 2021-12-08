Police investigate fatal crash in Harrisonville involving semi truck, train

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi truck and a train in Harrisonville.

The Harrisonville Police Department issued an alert on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday saying traffic was blocked off on Brickplant Road east of North Clearwater Drive as the investigation was being conducted.

Police did not immediately disclose information regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash or the fatality. In the statement, police said the investigation was active and no additional information was immediately available.