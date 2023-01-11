Police investigate death of 42-year-old man found in Johnson County creek

The body of a 42-year-old man was discovered in an Olathe creek on Tuesday, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched to the area of North Mur-Len Road and North Somerset Terrace after a person saw an apparent dead man in the area, Olathe police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a statement Tuesday.

Criminal activity was not suspected as of Tuesday evening, Yeldell said. Police did not publicly identify the man.

Olathe police continued to investigate the death Tuesday.

Police were asking anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or submit an anonymous tip through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.