Police investigate deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Kansas City

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in east Kansas City.

The homicide was reported in the 7300 block of East US Highway 40, Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to media at about 12:40 p.m.

The killing marks the 105th homicide in Kansas City so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes killings by police. The city saw 172 homicides in 2022, the second-deadliest year on record.

KCPD is working with Partners for Peace, a community resource for victims, in all homicide investigations to provide social services and monitor risk for retaliation.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.