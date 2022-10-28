Police make arrest after burglary at Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters

The campaign headquarters of Arizona's Democratic candidate for governor and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was burglarized earlier this week and an arrest has been made, according to her campaign manager and local police.

Authorities have indicted, however, that Hobbs' office was targeted in an apolitical crime.

The Phoenix Police Department initially said it received a 911 call about a break-in at Hobbs' downtown office in Arizona's capital city on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. local time. Officers responded to the scene and learned that several items had been taken from the property the night before. Police did not initially specify what those items were, citing an "active investigation."

The police report, reviewed by ABC News, showed that a digital keyboard, a computer mouse and a camera were taken.

On Thursday morning, Phoenix police said in a statement that an arrest had been made. In a subsequent statement, the department identified the suspect as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, and said he matched surveillance footage from the scene.

Police also identified Dos Reis as a suspect in another commercial burglary in the area. It was unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Nothing in the police documents reviewed by ABC News, including the report from Phoenix officers, indicates a political motive.

Hobbs' campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, said in a statement after Reis' arrest that "we are very thankful that the Phoenix Police Department acted so quickly to arrest a suspect. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this investigation unfolds."

With less than two weeks until midterm Election Day and early voting underway, Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari Lake are in a close and combative contest for Arizona's governorship. Lake, 53, is a conservative former television news anchor with no political experience whose gubernatorial candidacy has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Lake has fervently echoed Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

FILE PHOTO: Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs speaks at a press conference calling for abortion rights outside the Evo A. DeConcini U.S. Courthouse in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 7, 2022. (Mario Tama/Getty Images, File)

Hobbs, 52, has declined to debate her Republican opponent, saying she feels it wouldn't be worthwhile. In response, Lake has taunted Hobbs to face her in a series of videos, painting the Democratic rival as having something to hide for refusing to debate.

DeMont said in previous remarks that the intimidation "won't work" and that Hobbs "will win this race."

When asked for comment on the burglary, Lake told reporters after a campaign event in Scottsdale on Wednesday that it "sounds like a Jussie Smollett part two," referring to a hoax the actor was implicated in. ("Kari Lake’s preposterous allegation that this break-in was staged is unfounded and her," DeMont, Hobbs' campaign manager, said in her Thursday statement.)

"I can't believe that she would blame my amazing people or blame me for something like that," Lake said on Wednesday. "I don't even know where her campaign office is. I'm assuming it's in a basement somewhere because that's where she's been campaigning."

ABC News' Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.

