Police investigate after armed men rob Dartmouth corner store

Two armed men ordered a customer to the floor as they robbed a Dartmouth corner store late Saturday night, Halifax Regional Police say.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Needs Convenience Store on Highfield Park Drive.

Two men entered the store and directed the only customer, a woman in her late teens, to lie on the floor. They approached the counter and directed the store employee, a woman in her 30s, to fill a garbage bag with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money.

One man brought out a gun while the other man had a knife.

Police said the customer and employee were not injured.

Both suspects ran off. A police dog was used, but the suspects were not found.

However, police said evidence related to the robbery was recovered.

The suspect with the gun is described as a heavy-set, wearing gloves, with a balaclava over his head and a dark jacket.

The second suspect is described as skinny, wearing gloves, a balaclava over his head, and white or light-grey pants. He brandished the knife.

Anyone with information about this incident or these suspects is asked to call police or to send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

