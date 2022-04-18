Police injured after van rammed squad car in south London

Officers hunt for Ford Transit tipper truck after colleague was admitted to hospital with head and hand injuries





A police officer was taken to hospital after a truck reversed into their patrol car following an attempt to get the driver to pull over.

Metropolitan police officers had stopped the Ford Transit as it was seen driving erratically through Stockwell, south London.

After being pulled over, the driver of the vehicle reversed at speed into the police car in an attempt to get away.

One officer was taken to hospital for treatment for head and hand injuries, but has now been discharged. Another officer was seen by paramedics at the scene.

Police have searched the area since the incident, but the truck has not been located. An investigation is under way to track it down and identify those involved.

In a statement, the Metropolitan police said: “Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a tipper truck that rammed into a police car in Lambeth on Friday.

“At around 10.50pm on Friday 15 April, officers in a marked police car in Landor Road, Stockwell, indicated for a yellow and black Ford Transit tipper truck to stop.

“This was a routine traffic stop, initiated because of the manner of the driving and damage to the vehicle.

“Instead of stopping, the truck reversed at speed into the bonnet of the police car. The impact was significant, causing extensive damage.”

Police have said the truck, which is yellow and black with a damaged mirror on one side, is believed to have the registration FA04 UZW – although the F is missing from the rear number plate.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call 999. Anybody with other information should call 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.