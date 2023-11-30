Police injured as objects thrown at officers outside Villa Park

At least three officers have been injured during clashes outside Villa Park

At least three police officers have been injured during disorder ahead of Aston Villa's game with Legia Warsaw in Birmingham.

Villa are hosting the Polish side in their Europa Conference League tie.

West Midlands Police said fans of the Polish side were not being allowed into the stadium after objects were thrown at officers.

The force has urged people to avoid Witton Lane if possible.

Riot police were outside Villa after missiles were launched at officers

The club confirmed during half time that no away fans were allowed into the game on the advice of West Midlands Police following large-scale disorder outside the stadium caused by visiting supporters.

Earlier Legia hit out at Villa publicly for what they described as restrictions on the number of tickets for away fans.

Aston Villa said the away ticket allocation was reduced to 1,002 following the advice of safety authorities, after Dutch police officers were injured during large-scale disorder during Legia's match against AZ Alkmaar last month.

An injured police officer was seen being helped away by two colleagues

Witnesses on X, formerly known as Twitter, said they had seen several people be arrested outside the stadium and areas of Villa Park had been damaged with various items being thrown.

A video was also posted on the social media platform showing objects being thrown into the ground from what is believed to be Trinity Road.

