Police in Independence searching for this vehicle Sunday after shooting left one dead

Police in Independence are trying to locate a vehicle that may be connected to a shooting Saturday that left one person dead.

The Independence Police Department posted photos on social media of the four-door car on Sunday. The vehicle appears to be painted two different colors and has a sunroof.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person in a residence. They located a man with gunshot wounds inside a house in the 11100 block of East 10th Street.

The department said on social media Saturday that police were speaking with individuals, but there was no suspect information.

Anyone with information may contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.