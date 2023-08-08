British Museum evacuated and man arrested on suspicion of GBH following stabbing near entrance

(PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous body harm after another man was stabbed close to the British Museum.

The famous central London attraction is understood to have been evacuated and shut to the public, following the incident about 10am on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard confirmed the stabbing was not being treated as terror-related.

Officers were scrambled to the junction of Russell Street and Museum Street, near the British Museum’s entrance.

A man was treated at the scene for a stab wound to the arm, before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

“His condition is being assessed”, a Met spokesperson said shortly before lunchtime on Tuesday.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public. It is not being treated as terror-related.

“The scene may be in place for much of today.”

Many museum visitors reported being evacuated from the premises on Tuesday morning.

One eyewitness said the attraction was “closing due to police alert” and reported being told there was “a man with a knife in the queue”.

Twitter user Keira Renee wrote: “Was just waiting in line to enter. Being told by police that it’s a large crime scene and that the museum will be closed until tomorrow.”

The British Museum has been approached by the Standard for more information.

Anyone with information or footage which could assist the police investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CADF 2184/08AUG, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.